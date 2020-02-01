Left Menu
Flames shoot for yet another win over rival Oilers

Flames shoot for yet another win over rival Oilers
Despite his exuberance at the conclusion of the last meeting -- punctuated by a celebratory stick flip in the style executed with a bat by former Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista -- David Rittich maintains his attitude is the same as usual when he plays against the Edmonton Oilers. The Calgary Flames goaltender, who has won both his starts this season against the Oilers -- including a 4-3 shootout decision on Wednesday at Edmonton -- has that much emotion against every team. He will show it again when the Flames play host to the Oilers on Saturday.

"I don't really care who's against us. I want to win every game," Rittich said after his team's victory over Edmonton earlier this week. "Whether it's the Oilers or (anybody else), I just want to win. To get it against our division, it's really good. We got two points here. That's huge for us." The Flames have won all three meetings so far this season and seven of the past nine clashes with their provincial rivals, but that's not the only reason to expect another heated Battle of Alberta clash.

The last time the clubs met, the buzz prior was about the feud between Flames all-star agitator Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian, who took exception to a couple of big checks in their previous meeting and received a two-game suspension for his reaction. This time, people in the provincial capital are upset about an uncalled trip that Calgary captain Mark Giordano inflicted on Edmonton captain Connor McDavid.

"I tried to get a piece of him with my hip. I threw my arm out there, as well," Giordano said. "I guess you could say it was interference or a penalty, but I had no intent, obviously. I think our shins or our ankles clipped, and I think that's where he was upset. ... "I was just trying to make a play on the puck. It was a hockey play. It was unintentional, the collision that happened with our ankles or our shins."

The Oilers arrive in Calgary after netting a 4-2 home win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Edmonton has won seven of its past 10 games (7-1-2) to move ahead of the Flames for second place in the Pacific Division standings. (Both teams have 60 points, but the Oilers have played one fewer game.) The Oilers blew a 2-0 lead Friday but pulled away thanks to Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game. It came early in the third period and held up as the game-winner.

Draisaitl said, "It's no secret that team over there, they know how to win hockey games and for them to tie it up and us to come back and win the game is huge. It's a big confidence booster," Draisaitl is now on a 10-game point streak in which he has collected seven goals and 11 assists.

Now the Oilers will see if they can carry the momentum into Calgary. "Every game is huge right now," Draisaitl said. "Standings are tight. Points are tight. We've got to keep going, keep grinding away, keep getting points."

The Oilers on Friday were without forward James Neal, who is third on the team with 19 goals, due to a foot injury, and he's doubtful to play against the Flames.

