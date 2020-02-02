Left Menu
Development News Edition

Krug scores twice as Bruins rout Wild

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:31 IST
Krug scores twice as Bruins rout Wild
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Defenseman Torey Krug collected two goals and two assists as the Boston Bruins breezed to a 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. All-Star Game MVP David Pastrnak recorded his career-high-tying 38th goal to highlight his three-point performance for the Bruins, who went 3-for-3 on the power play in the second period.

Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves to help Boston improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games overall. The Bruins have also won six in a row versus the Wild. Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello scored from the right circle late in the third period, but Boston countered as Anders Bjork and DeBrusk scored in a 31-second span to seal the win.

Krug, who tallied in overtime in Boston's 5-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 23, opened the scoring with 7:32 remaining in the first period. The defenseman jumped on a loose puck in the high slot before backhanding it inside the far post for his first goal since a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 19. Minnesota's Ryan Hartman and Eric Staal committed interference penalties early in the second period to open the door for the Bruins, who scored a pair of power-play goals in a 76-second span to seize a 3-0 lead.

Krug gave Boston a 2-0 advantage 4:39 into the second period after wiring a shot from the right circle that handcuffed Devan Dubnyk (28 saves). The puck caromed off Dubnyk's left arm and near the post before trickling into the net for Krug's seventh goal of the season. Krug wasn't done as he deftly slid the puck to Marchand, who one-timed a shot past Dubnyk at 5:55 for his 22nd goal of the season and second in five games.

Pastrnak pushed the Bruins' lead to 4-0 after cleaning up a loose puck on the doorstep with 4:31 remaining in the second period. The 23-year-old matched his career-high in goals for a season, which was set in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

How to survive coronavirus quarantine, French style

Carry-Le-Rouet France, Feb 2 AFP Twice a day they will have their temperature taken and nurses will check them for coronavirus symptoms other than that, their main concern will be how to keep their phone charged and get their laundry done. ...

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020