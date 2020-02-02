Left Menu
Mavericks handle Hawks with Brunson's season-high 27

  • Dallas
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 13:00 IST
  Created: 02-02-2020 13:00 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 27 points to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 123-100 on Saturday and secure coach Rick Carlisle's 500th win with the team. Brunson, starting for injured NBA All-Star Luka Doncic, was 12-for-22 from the floor, two of them 3-pointers, with eight assists in his ninth start of the season.

Carlisle, in his 12th season as head coach of the Mavericks, became the 13th different head coach to win at least 500 games with a single team. His record with Dallas is now 500-435, a 53.5 winning percentage. The Mavericks were playing without Doncic for the second game because of his right ankle sprain and also without Kristaps Porzingis for the second half in the back-to-back game for injury recovery of his left knee.

Dallas also got 22 points and seven rebounds from Dorian Finney-Smith and 18 points from Maxi Kleber. The Mavs made 51.3 percent of their 3-pointers (20-for-39) and broke a two-game losing streak. Atlanta was led by John Collins with 26 points and 11 rebounds -- his 12th double-double in 24 games -- and 20 points from Kevin Huerter, who made six 3-pointers. Trae Young was limited to 12 points.

The Hawks jumped out to a 15-5 lead when Huerter connected on his third 3-pointer at the 8:34 mark. But the Mavericks got off the mat to outscore the Hawks 31-11 through the end of the first quarter and led 35-26 when Seth Curry made a long 3 at the horn. The Mavericks led by as many as 16 in the second quarter and had a 62-49 lead at intermission.

Atlanta lost Cam Reddish with a face contusion in the first quarter after he took an inadvertent elbow to the nose. He was taken to the locker room to enter protocol to determine if he has a concussion. He did not return after playing seven minutes. The Hawks were already without De'Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain), DeAndre Bembry (right-hand neuritis), Bruno Fernando (left calf sprain) and Alex Len (right hip flexor strain).

Both teams play again on Monday. Dallas travels to play the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta returns home to meet the Boston Celtics.

