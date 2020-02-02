Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Ram, Salisbury clinch men's doubles title in Melbourne

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Ram, Salisbury clinch men's doubles title in Melbourne
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American Rajeev Ram picked up his first tennis men's doubles title at a Grand Slam on Sunday with partner Joe Salisbury of Britain, taming the local wild card pairing of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in straight sets at the Australian Open. The hometown pair's surprise run at Melbourne Park came to a screeching halt against the 11th seeds, who strolled to a 6-4 6-2 victory in 70 minutes on a balmy afternoon at the Rod Laver Arena.

Such was the domination of Salisbury and Ram, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Czech Barbora Krejcikova last year, that they did not face a single breakpoint in the match. The duo converted one of their 10 breakpoint chances in the opening set and marched to a one-sided victory with two more breaks in the second.

The 35-year-old Ram, who turned professional in 2004, switched to playing doubles full-time three years back and was making his 58th Grand Slam doubles appearance. "I spent probably until 2016 playing prioritizing singles. I happened to be ranked high enough to get into these slams, but it (doubles) wasn't really something I worked at, so to speak," Ram said.

"It feels more like I started my doubles career in 2017 and onward ... I've been at it a while for sure. To actually finally get one is great." Ram said he was sick during the off-season and took a call to not defend his mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park.

Sunday's win was also emotional for the American due to the personal loss he suffered last year. "My father passed away in April of last year with pancreatic cancer," he said. "He was the one that started me in tennis.

"When something like that happens, it shakes you pretty good. Yes, it's been challenging, but sometimes that stuff, when it happens, makes these moments a little bit more sweet. "Obviously I wish all the world that my dad could have seen this. I think I've done well to make him proud hopefully."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah holds 'Jansampark Abhiyan' rally in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a Jansampark Abhiyan rally in Delhi Cantonment area to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in the Assembly elections. During the rally, Shah along with hundreds of BJP supporters, met loc...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China

The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak outside of China, where the epidemic started, prompting tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos an...

People may tend to lie for appearing honest: Study

Researchers after a recent study have stated that some people often prefer to lie for appearing honest instead of appearing as selfish liars by telling truth. According to new research published by the American Psychological Association, ef...

Google search trends reveal people confusing coronavirus with Corona beer

With the widespread outbreak of coronavirus in Chinas Wuhan city, people over the globe are confusing the deadly disease with the famous corona beer. According to Fox News, the latest Google trends statistics reflect that searches for coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020