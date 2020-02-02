T20 finish for Diksha, Madan settles for 32nd place at Ballarat Icons in Australia

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, both shot three-over 74 each to finish T-20 and T-32 respectively at the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-am at Ballarat Golf Club here today. Diksa (71-74) finished the 36-hole Pro-AM event at one-over 145, while Madan (75-74) ended 5-over 149 on a day that was unexpectedly cold and blustery.

The two Indian girls, who have been in Australia past few weeks will now play the qualifier for the Vic Open, which is co-sanctioned by LPGA and LET. There are two spots available. Diksha, the first reserve on the ALPG List, has been unable to find a spot so far.

Philippine star Dottie Ardina had to overcome a 3-way playoff to take the title. Ardina had followed up her opening 3-under-par 69 with a 2-under-par 70 to finish at 5-under par, a score matched by the 2018 champion Xiyu Lin from China, and Scot Kylie Henry. The three players headed to the 18th hole for a sudden-death playoff, which would be Ardina's third playoff in less than two weeks on the 2020 ALPG Tour.

The 26-year-old lost in a sudden death playoff for a spot in the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open at the ALPG Qualifying Tournament at Windaroo Lakes, and also lost in another playoff at the Aoyuan International Moss Vale Pro-am on Wednesday, so was hoping that this would be third time lucky. After finding the semi-rough from the tee, Ardina put the pressure squarely back on her opponents with a superb 8 iron from 115m to under a metre, and after Lin and Henry had missed their birdie putts, Ardina calmly holed out for the victory.

Overnight leader Elmay Viking finished in a tie for fourth place alongside Mexico's Alejandra Llaneza and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes. The ALPG Tour now heads to 13th Beach Golf Links for the first of the major events on the ALPG Tour in 2020, the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

