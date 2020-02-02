Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET.

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-AWARDS

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player MIAMI (Reuters) - Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. SPORTS

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ Cricket - England captain Morgan holds press conference ahead of ODI series

England captain Eoin Morgan will hold a press conference ahead of the start of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. 3 Feb 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

Miami hosts Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. 2 Feb 03:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/ Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Arsenal

League leaders Manchester City take on second-placed Arsenal, and we round up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League. 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League. 2 Feb 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 3 Feb 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SPA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Spal

Lazio host Spal in a Serie A match. 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan

Udinese host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 2 Feb 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 3 Feb 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LVT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Levante

FC Barcelona host Levante in La Liga. 2 Feb 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 3 Feb 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV)

In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st.

3 Feb

