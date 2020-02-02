REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 02:00 p.m. GMT/09:00 a.m. ET.
Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-AWARDS
Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player MIAMI (Reuters) - Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings
Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. SPORTS
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ Cricket - England captain Morgan holds press conference ahead of ODI series
England captain Eoin Morgan will hold a press conference ahead of the start of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. 3 Feb 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV) Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Miami hosts Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. 2 Feb 03:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England
2 Feb 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Arsenal 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/ Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Arsenal
League leaders Manchester City take on second-placed Arsenal, and we round up the rest of the action from around the FA Women's Super League. 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City in the Premier League. 2 Feb 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 3 Feb 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SPA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Spal
Lazio host Spal in a Serie A match. 2 Feb 18:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan
Udinese host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 2 Feb 23:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend
Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 3 Feb 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LVT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Levante
FC Barcelona host Levante in La Liga. 2 Feb 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 3 Feb 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
ODDLY ENOUGH OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV)
In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st.
3 Feb
