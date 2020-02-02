Left Menu
Report: Cowboys' Prescott likely headed toward franchise tag

  02-02-2020
  02-02-2020
The Dallas Cowboys likely will use their franchise tag on Dak Prescott if a new long-term contract cannot be reached with their star quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. Schefter reported that both the Cowboys and Prescott would prefer a multi-year extension rather than the one-year deal associated with the tag. Thus far, however, the sides are at an impasse over the quarterback's financial value.

Prescott, 26, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL year begins on March 18. The two-time Pro Bowl selection said he was quite confident that a new deal could be reached in a recent interview with ESPN's Sage Steele.

"There's a lot of things that have to come into play when you're talking about a contract. Never just look at the money, never just look at what people see or the attention-grabber. There's a lot of details to it," Prescott said. "There's people that know that handle that, so I'm leaving that up to my agent and I have all the confidence in both sides." The Cowboys are coming off an 8-8 season and have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, but re-signing Prescott remains their "No. 1 priority" this offseason, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.

"It's been urgent for us," Jones said last month, according to the Dallas Morning News. "We certainly want to get that done. That's our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to ... hopefully find some resolution to it and get that done." Prescott made $2.12 million in 2019 in the final season of his rookie contract.

After being unable to agree on a long-term deal last summer, Prescott enjoyed the best statistical season of his career. He set career highs in both passing yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30) in leading the Cowboys' top-ranked offense (431.5 total yards per game). --Field Level Media

