Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:49 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 2

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 01:20 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:49 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 2

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:49 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Coverage of Super Bowl LIV: -recap -sidebar -odds for next year’s Super Bowl - - Report: NFLPA to vote on 17-game season in new CBA The NFL Players Association will meet this week to conditionally vote on a new collective bargaining agreement that includes an outline for a 17-game regular-season schedule, according to an ESPN report on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL- NFLPA, Field Level Media

- - Report: 49ers' Lynch, Shanahan in line for new deals San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are expected to receive new contracts in the upcoming offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-LYNCH-SHANAHAN, Field Level Media - - Report: Patriots could offer Brady $30M The New England Patriots are willing to offer quarterback Tom Brady more than $30 million to entice him to return for the 2020 season, NFL Netwok's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP- BRADY, Field Level Media

- - Report: Cowboys likely to use franchise tag on Dak if no deal The Dallas Cowboys likely will use their franchise tag on Dak Prescott if a new long-term contract cannot be reached with their star quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL- PRESCOTT, Field Level Media - - Report: Chargers sign Lynn to multi-year extension Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn signed an extension this past week that leaves him with "multiple years on his contract," a source told ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-LYNN, Field Level Media

- - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA NBA game coverage Sunday: Denver at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 2 p.m. Phoenix at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 3 p.m. - - Nets' Irving out at least one week with sprained knee Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be re-evaluated in one week after sustaining a right knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Washington Wizards, the team announced. BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-IRVING, Field Level Media

- - NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - NBA roundup Roundup of the day’s action around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media

- - - - ICE HOCKEY NHL game coverage Sunday: Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m. - - Jets' Perreault (upper body) out at least two weeks Winnipeg Jets left wing Mathieu Perreault is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks with an upper-body injury. HOCKEY-NHL-WPF-PERREAULT, Field Level Media

- - Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHL/American Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-GERBE, Field Level Media - - NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL. HOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

- - NHL roundup Roundup of the day’s action around the NHL. HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's game coverage: Miami at Pitt, noon No. 19 Illinois at No. 18 Iowa, 1 p.m. Georgetown at St. John's, 1 p.m. Utah at UCLA, 3 p.m.

- - Top 25 roundup Roundup of the day’s action involving Top 25 teams. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - - TENNIS Djokovic wins eighth Australian Open, regains No. 1 ranking Novak Djokovic rallied from a one-set deficit to defeat Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in Melbourne and capture his eighth Australian Open title -- and second in a row. TENNIS-ATP-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Coverage of fourth-round play of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. GOLF-PGA, Field Level Media - - - -

ESPORTS Event coverage: CS:GO -- ICE Challenge (London) ESPORTS-CSGO-ICE-CHALLENGE, Field Level Media LoL: League Championship Series -- spring, Week 1 ESPORTS-LOL-NA-LCS, Field Level Media - - - -

