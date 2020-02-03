Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA ends intervention in African football

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 01:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 01:28 IST
Soccer-FIFA ends intervention in African football
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

FIFA is ending its six-month intervention in African soccer's governing body, it said on Sunday, after the mission to speed up the reform of football on the continent was "successfully completed". World soccer's ruling body also confirmed that its secretary-general Fatma Samoura's role as "general delegate for Africa" had ended on Feb. 1.

FIFA effectively took over the running of African football after the corruption scandals which consumed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last year, including allegations against CAF president Ahmad Ahmad which he has denied. FIFA confirmed at the time that Ahmad, a former cabinet minister in his native Madagascar, was being investigated by its ethics committee although he was not suspended. Ahmad was also briefly detained and questioned by French authorities in June as part of a corruption investigation.

A number of proposals were presented to the CAF executive committee in Rabat on Sunday following the end of the mission, FIFA said. These included the creation of a group of professional referees, financed by FIFA in partnership with CAF, and the creating of a $1 billion fund to invest in infrastructure, including stadiums, in all 54 African member associations.

It was also proposed to create a pan-African league, outlined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a speech on Saturday, and seek new initiatives in women's football, youth categories, and national team competitions. A 100-point "good governance" plan was also proposed. "FIFA is satisfied that the joint effort made with CAF was done and delivered within the initially proposed time frame," FIFA said.

"(It) reiterates FIFA's commitment to be at the disposal of African football to assist in the process of raising its level to the top of the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season, and the 75th ga...

Foreign ministers to meet on Libya in mid-March - Germany's Maas

Foreign ministers of countries seeking to broker a peace agreement in Libya are due to meet again in the middle of March, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday. Foreign powers had agreed at a Jan 19 summit in Berlin to shore up ...

G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus - Germany's Spahn

The Group of Seven leading industrialised democracies are seeking a unified procedure to tackle the fast-spreading new coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn h...

Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues.Delighted to welcome FM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020