Hawks F Reddish ruled out Monday with concussion

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Cam Reddish sustained a concussion Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday's game against Boston, the team announced Sunday. Reddish left the Hawks' 123-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter with what at the time was called a face contusion. He was reassessed Sunday, placed in concussion protocol and ruled out for Monday.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Reddish is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 26 minutes through 46 games (31 starts). He is considered one the league's better young defenders, as well. Also on Saturday, Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young left in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. His availability for Monday is still to be determined.

Young is averaging 29.0 points and 9.0 assists in 45 games (all starts) on the season.

