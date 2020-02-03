Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks out to snap five-game losing streak to Celtics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:34 IST
Hawks out to snap five-game losing streak to Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks might have trouble finding enough healthy players to compete on Monday when they host the Boston Celtics. The Hawks lost two more starters on Saturday and could be without leading scorer Trae Young when they return home to meet the Celtics.

Young left Saturday's 123-100 loss in Dallas in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain. He scored just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and had one assist in 26 minutes. Atlanta also lost forward Cam Reddish with a face contusion in the first quarter after he took an inadvertent elbow to the head and was placed in concussion protocol. The team already announced he will miss the game against the Celtics.

Forward De'Andre Hunter also sat out because of a left ankle sprain. The Hawks already were without DeAndre Bembry (right hand neuritis), Bruno Fernando (left calf sprain) and Alex Len (right hip flexor strain). They also got a scare late in the fourth quarter when Vince Carter rolled his ankle, but the veteran was able to walk it off and remained in the game. Jabari Parker remains out with a right shoulder impingement, and Chandler Parsons is unavailable because of whiplash suffered during a car accident.

"You just play whoever you can," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce told reporters. "And you feel how the game's going." The Hawks are fortunate that John Collins appears to be rounding into form. He had 26 points and 11 rebounds against the Mavericks, his 12th double-double in 24 games. Kevin Huerter came off restricted minutes on Friday and scored 20 in 40 minutes on 7-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

"Everybody doesn't have a healthy team," Huerter said. "So it's really no excuse on our end. We'd love to have them out there, but we've got to (play the) next man up." The Celtics have had their share of injury issues, too. Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) and Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) both missed Saturday's game against Philadelphia. The team announced Sunday that Walker will miss the game. Kanter is questionable, as is Marcus Smart, who has a right thigh contusion.

"Kemba is a short-term thing," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "We'll have time to be the best version of ourselves if we can get everyone back and healthy." Boston just took Jayson Tatum off restricted minutes; a sore right groin caused him to miss three games. Tatum returned on Thursday and played 24 minutes in a 119-104 defeat of Golden State. He played 29 minutes on Saturday and scored 25 points in Boston's 116-95 win over Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown played an inspired game against the Sixers after he was left off the NBA All-Star roster. Brown produced 32 points -- two shy of his season's best -- and nine rebounds against the Sixers. He had totaled only 22 points against Philly in the previous three meetings. "I haven't played as well against Philly as I would have liked the first three times," Brown said. "So I wanted to make sure I left my imprint on the game."

Boston has won the past five meetings against Atlanta. The Celtics prevailed 109-106 in Boston on Jan. 3, with Brown contributing 24 points and 10 rebounds. Walker also missed that game with an illness. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.Both players ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale with Simpson, who birdied the last two hol...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

Paris France, Feb 03 SputnikANI About 20 passengers of Frances evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arr...

4 students suspended from university hostel for taking part in pro-Amaravati protest

Four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University have been suspended from the varsity hostel for taking part in protests demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Two students of Journalism and Mass Communicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020