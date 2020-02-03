Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh's Tamim tunes up for Test with record triple ton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:07 IST
Bangladesh's Tamim tunes up for Test with record triple ton

Dhaka, Feb 3 (AFP) Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple century Sunday -- the highest first-class score ever recorded on Bangladeshi soil. The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple ton while smashing an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central in the Bangladesh Cricket League.

He overtook former Under-19 teammate Roqibul Hasan's 313, before surpassing Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's 319 -- against Bangladesh in a Test match in 2014 -- to also chalk up the highest individual innings in Bangladesh. "This is really a special feeling. Everyone has a dream, but I never thought that it would come in this match," Tamim told reporters after his innings.

"Scoring 300 is always difficult against any opposition at any level. If it was easy, you would see someone scoring 300 every month. Tamim could not have timed his record innings better, as he is preparing to return to Test cricket after skipping Bangladesh's previous three matches, against Afghanistan and India.

He took a break from international cricket after a dip in form, and also opted out in November to be with his expectant wife. Bangladesh's top run-scorer in all three formats, Tamim struggled at the World Cup in England last year scoring just 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 29.37.

He was later made interim captain for a three-match one-day series in Sri Lanka in the absence of injured skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, but the leadership role failed to bring out his best and he scored just 21 runs in three matches as Bangladesh lost 3-0. Tamim, named in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from February 7-11, returned to domestic first-class cricket to prepare for the top flight.

"The wicket was very good. There was no spin and the wicket didn't behave differently," he said. Tamim was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he returned to the dressing room, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board also hosted a small ceremony to celebrate his knock. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on virus

China on Monday decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures...

Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley on Monday plunged several degrees below freezing point, with Pahalgam recording the coldest day at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus ...

"Goli Maro..." slogans at pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad

A group of people raised traitors should be shot slogans during a rally organised here as part of an event in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA by a local organisation. The city police launched an inquiry after one of the speake...

Calf injury rules Rohit out of NZ tour, Agarwal likely for ODIs; Rahul, Gill for Tests

In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui. Rohit retired ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020