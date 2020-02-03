Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumph

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:11 IST
NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes far from complacent after Super Bowl triumph

Patrick Mahomes, one day removed from leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl comeback for the ages, said on Monday he will savor the victory for a couple weeks before turning his focus to mounting another championship run.

Mahomes, at 24, became the youngest quarterback to be named the Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl after he led the Chiefs on three touchdown drives in the final six minutes of a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite achieving the pinnacle of success in his sport just three seasons into his NFL career, Mahomes is anything but complacent and intends to be back at work very soon.

"I am going to enjoy it for a couple weeks but knowing that the mindset of we're going to get back grinding this offseason, go back in and try to do more stuff," Mahomes, in a red shirt with 'Showtime' emblazoned across the chest above his number 15, said on Monday during the Super Bowl MVP news conference. "We know that everybody is going to be gunning for us and we are going to have to go out there and try to win games next year and be back here and hopefully back on this stage."

Mahomes, making his debut on the NFL's biggest stage, was statistically having the worst games of his young career as his team was bottled up by the stingy San Francisco defense through three quarters until coming alive when it mattered most. The 49ers, who came into the game looking to snap a 25-year championship drought, began the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead. But their vaunted defense simply had no answer as the Chiefs' high-octane offense finally found its gear en route to ending a 50-year title drought of their own.

Mahomes, who the Chiefs selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished the game having completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown. Mahomes, the new face of the NFL, is due for a contract extension this offseason and is undoubtedly in line for a major payday. But Mahomes said he will not let the negotiations get in the way of his preparations for the 2020 season

"That's stuff that's handled with other people," said Mahomes. "Obviously I want to be in Kansas City for a long time, I understand that. Also I want to win a lot of football games here." Mahomes was named the MVP of the 2018 regular season and overcame a knee injury earlier this season to top that with a Super Bowl triumph. Asked what he could do to top his latest achievements, Mahomes was quick to offer an answer.

"Win another one. That's it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is first choice of Congress candidates for campaigning

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the most sought-after leader for campaigning on behalf of Congress candidates in the coming Delhi Assembly elections. According to sources, almost every candidate has sent a proposal to ha...

New deep learning model identifies sleep stages

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have developed a new deep learning model that can identify sleep stages as accurately as an experienced physician. Sleep is manually classified into five stages, which are wake, rapid eye mov...

UPDATE 1-Iran's president says Tehran ready to work with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues

Iran is ready to cooperate with the European Union on issues related to the nuclear deal it agreed with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Monday by the ISNA news service.He made his comments at a meeting...

Sedition case against Chudawala for 'anti-national' slogans

Activist Urvashi Chudawala was on Monday booked for sedition by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event held at the Azad Maidan here last week, an officer said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020