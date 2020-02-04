Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kansas City
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:14 IST
NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City
Image Credit: Flickr

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters. Nnadi, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all our adoptable dogs at our locations," KC Pet Project tweeted. "What an incredibly generous gesture."

Sponsorship fees typically run more than $100, and Nnadi previously paid for one dog's adoption for each victory this season leading up to the Super Bowl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Goa Assembly first to pass congratulatory motion for CAA: CM

Goa Assembly has become the first to pass a congratulatory motion in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed. Sawant said this reflected the real gratitude of people of Goa towards the historic dec...

IIM Udaipur's Cultural Fest - Audacity 2020 Witnessed an Audience of Over 5000

IIM Udaipur organised its annual cultural fest Audacity 20 on 1-2 February, 2020 at IIMU Balicha Campus. The event witnessed a footfall of more than 5000 people with a huge number of participants coming from Gujarat, Delhi and other cities ...

Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital for pneumonia. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hos...

Goldstein Roth & Co. Aims to Deploy Rs. 10,000cr ($1.4billion) Into Indian Distressed Assets

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sharik Currimbhoy led Goldstein, Roth Co. GSR has made plans to deploy Rs. 10,000 crores 1.4billion into the distressed equity and debt markets in India. The company, earlier knows as Element Capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020