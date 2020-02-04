NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters. Nnadi, born in Virginia of Nigerian parents, tweeted that the adoptions were the "perfect way to cap off this great season" after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's title-decider in Miami on Sunday.

"We're so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all our adoptable dogs at our locations," KC Pet Project tweeted. "What an incredibly generous gesture."

Sponsorship fees typically run more than $100, and Nnadi previously paid for one dog's adoption for each victory this season leading up to the Super Bowl.

