Mushfiqur Rahim fit to play, confirms BCB's chief physician

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests.

  ANI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-02-2020 17:45 IST
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests. Rahim was recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for the domestic Bangladesh Cricket League match that begins on February 7. Roy confirmed that Imrul Kayes, who was recovering from a calf injury, has also passed the test.

"Mushfiqur Rahim and Imrul have been struggling with hamstring and calf muscle. They were undergoing rehab programmes. Mushfiqur had a grade-one injury, so we had hoped that he would recover by the second week of February," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Debashis as saying. "We had anticipated that Imrul would be needing one more week. Today they both passed the tests conducted by our physio and trainer. They are both fit to play," he added.

Bangladesh are currently in Pakistan however Rahim had opted out of the tour. Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the third game was abandoned. Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the first Test starting from February 7. (ANI)

