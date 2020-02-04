Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Eastern Warriors edge Chennai Superstarz 4-3 to take top spot at PBL

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:09 IST
North Eastern Warriors edge Chennai Superstarz 4-3 to take top spot at PBL

North Eastern Warriors edged Chennai Superstarz 4-3 in an exciting face-off to grab the top spot at the fifth Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday. It was the final league match for both the teams as they have already qualified for the semifinals.

With the two teams being tied on 22 points, North Eastern Warriors inched ahead by virtue of having 13 wins, while Chennai has 10 wins against their name. For the Warriors, Indonesia Masters semi-finalist Lee Cheul Yiu, Kaushal Dharmamer, and mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na contributed by winning their respective matches.

With the two teams locked 3-3 after first three matches, it was left to former Olympic champion Lee Yong Dae to do the needful for the North Eastern Warriors along with former World No. 1 Kim Ha Na. The two did not disappoint as they came back from 4-6 down in the first game to grab a 15-11, 15-9 win against Chennai's Dhruv Kapila and debutante Sanjana Santosh.

Earlier, the in-form Lee Cheuk Yiu won his third match in a row, beating S Sankar Muthusamy 15-8, 15-11. The 16-year-old did impress with his shot making skills but Lee's experience and confidence proved too much for the teen, who definitely has a bright future ahead of him. Lee's win being a Trump victory put the Warriors on course for a victory.

World No. 127 Kaushal Dharmamer, winner of the Maldives International Challenge and the Myanmar International Series last year, ran away to a commanding 15-3, 15-11 win against Korea Junior Open semi-finalist K Sathish Kumar to give a good start to the Guwahati-based franchise. Chennai was able to grab a couple of wins in this enthralling encounter. World No. 30 Kirsty Gilmour was sharp in her face-off with the fast-rising South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha, who put up a good account of herself in their first-ever meeting.

Chaliha, who is touted to be one of India's best talents from the next generation, remained on par with the Scot before the Chennai Trump was able to raise her game to finish off with a 15-12, 15-11 win. In the absence of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who was rested ahead of the semi-finals, Dhruv Kapila teamed up with former national champion Sumeeth Reddy, and their partnership worked wonders.

Oozing grit and determination, they ground out a 15-13, 15-14 win over the North Eastern pair of Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NGT prohibits construction of housing complex near DU in north Delhi

Days after the Supreme Court set aside the National Green Tribunal order of status quo on the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus, the green panel has once again restrained the real estate developer fro...

French port town dreams of becoming post-Brexit duty-free haven

Authorities in Calais are lobbying the French government to create a duty-free zone for British shoppers that would cover the entire port town in northern France if a future trade deal between Britain and the EU heralds a return of trade ta...

India must move towards defence systems interoperable with equipment of security partners: US Ambassador

India must move towards defence systems that are interoperable with the equipment and networks of its security partners, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday. We the US share the belief that in order for India to ensure its...

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Industry needs to shun hesitation and invest to drive growth Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020