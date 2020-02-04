Left Menu
Report: Knicks part ways with team president Mills

  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 23:04 IST
The New York Knicks are parting ways with team president Steve Mills, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Mills, 60, has been with the Knicks since 2013, serving as executive vice president and general manager before taking over as president in July 2017.

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale in December after a 4-18 start to the current season. They are 11-18 under interim coach Mike Miller and 15-36 overall, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. New York has not been to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

According to Wojnarowski, Knicks owner Jim Dolan is targeting Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri to replace Mills. Knicks general manager Scott Perry will continue in his role "for the foreseeable future," per the report.

