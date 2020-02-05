Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool's youngsters beat Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 04:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Liverpool's youngsters beat Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, it seems, can do no wrong after his youngsters vindicated his decision to rest his entire first-team squad by beating third-tier Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday.

Klopp, whose side are 22 points clear and heading for a first English title for 30 years, was not even in attendance but would have been smiling as Ro-Shaun Williams's unfortunate 75th-minute own goal sealed victory and a fifth-round clash with Chelsea. Seven-times winners Liverpool, whose starting lineup was the youngest in their history, had a let-off as Shrewsbury, backed by 8,000 fans, had a goal ruled out via VAR with the score 0-0.

They were worthy winners though as Liverpool reached the fifth round for the first time since Klopp took over in 2015. Wayne Rooney will face his old club Manchester United in the fifth round after he netted a penalty for Derby County in their 4-2 win over fourth-tier Northampton Town.

Newcastle United edged past third-tier Oxford United 3-2 thanks to a superb extra-time winner by Allan Saint-Maximin. Steve Bruce's side, held at home, had been cruising with a 2-0 lead but Oxford hit back to level with Nathan Holland's sublime volley in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Newcastle have reached the fifth round for the first time since 2006 and will face Championship side West Bromwich Albion. The night's other replays were decided by penalties with Reading beating Cardiff after a 3-3 draw while Birmingham City edged out Coventry City after it finished 2-2 after extra time.

Klopp said after his side squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Shrewsbury that he would not use any first-team players for the replay as it would eat into his side's two-week breather courtesy of the inaugural Premier League break. As against Aston Villa in a League Cup quarter-final in December, he gave under-23 manager Neil Critchley the reins.

On that occasion, Liverpool's 'kids' suffered a 5-0 loss, but they proved too technical for Shrewsbury. Critchley's side, with an average age of 19, dominated possession in the first half without offering much goal threat against a Shrewsbury side unable to impose themselves.

Shrewsbury, who has twice reached the last eight and knocked out Everton in 2002-03, improved after the break and their fans were in raptures when Shaun Whalley headed in from close range, only for their cheers to being silenced when a VAR check ruled the effort out for offside. The visitors then suffered a double whammy as the dangerous Neco Williams launched a long cross-field pass which former Manchester United graduate Williams nodded past his keeper.

"It was just unbelievable," Williams said. "It was a night that we will remember for a long time, especially the debutants. The whole team dug in and we kept going to the final whistle. "The lads were excellent and hopefully we will do the same against Chelsea in the next round. Every team Liverpool put out will put everything out there on the pitch."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020