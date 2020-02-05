Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rask leads Bruins past Canucks, to 4th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 08:25 IST
Rask leads Bruins past Canucks, to 4th straight win
Image Credit: pixabay

Charlie Coyle scored a controversial first-period goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Boston Bruins blanked the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Tuesday night. Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored, and Charlie McAvoy had two assists as the Bruins won their fourth consecutive game. Rask's shutout was his third of the season and 48th of his career.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for the Canucks, who lost their second straight since a five-game winning streak. The first meeting between the two clubs this season was back and forth to start before the Bruins took a 1-0 lead at 14:24 of the first when Coyle went top shelf off a rebound from a McAvoy one-timer from the blue line. While the goal was clean, Canucks coach Travis Green initiated a challenge for offsides earlier in the play.

Replay appeared to show McAvoy put the puck in the zone before Sean Kuraly could get clear, but the referees upheld the call on ice. Later, the NHL's Situation Room explained Kuraly legally tagged up at the blue line prior to McAvoy entering the offensive zone and touching the puck. Vancouver was assessed a minor for delay of game on the failed challenge and killed the penalty.

Boston went to the power play again at 5:45 of the second when Troy Stecher was called for delay of game, and Alexander Edler tripped Marchand 1:01 later to give the Bruins a lengthy 5-on-3. Boston failed to convert on either penalty, though Marchand made it 2-0 off a feed from Patrice Bergeron at 15:35 of the period. Markstrom, who faced 30 shots through two periods, did his best to keep the Canucks in it with a glove-hand robbery of Jake DeBrusk early in the third. Vancouver had a power play with fewer than eight minutes left, but a Quinn Hughes slash during cut it short, and Krejci put the game away with his 4-on-4 tally at 14:09.

Kuhlman added his goal on the power play at 18:10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020