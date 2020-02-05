Left Menu
Werenski's OT goal sends Blue Jackets past Panthers

  Reuters
  • |
  • Columbus
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 08:25 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their point streak to nine games with a 1-0 home victory over the Florida Panther on Tuesday night. Werenski, who recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 home win over Florida on Dec. 31, took the puck on the far boards, skated in and beat ex-Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for the game's lone goal.

Rookie Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season for Columbus, 8-0-1 in its last nine games and 18-2-5 since Dec. 9. Bobrovsky, who split his first two starts versus Columbus this season, was stellar while making 44 saves. However, it was not enough to help earn an extra point for the Panthers, who had won seven of eight but dropped their seventh straight at Columbus.

The Blue Jackets also improved to 13-0-1 at home against Florida since their last regulation loss there in the series on Nov. 21, 2007. The teams combined for 29 shots on goal in the first period. Columbus looked to have opened the scoring via Boone Jenner at 6:06 into the game. But Florida challenged the call and the goal was waved off as Cam Atkinson's stick was ruled to have interfered with Bobrovsky's glove on the shot.

Among the highest-scoring teams in the league with 188 goals entering the game, the Panthers were outshot 17-8 in the second period. However, Florida looked in good position to break the scoreless deadlock when it had a four-minute power play that covered the end of the second and beginning of the third. Columbus' stingy defense, though, was up to the challenge. The Blue Jackets allowed Florida only two shots on goal over the four-minute penalty.

Both Bobrovsky and Merzlikins came up with some key saves in the third period, but neither club was able to score in regulation. The teams combined for 74 shots on goal in regulation.

