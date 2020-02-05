Rugby-Jones tells England to expect provocation at Murrayfield

England must avoid being provoked by a "niggly" Scotland side in Saturday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield, head coach Eddie Jones has said. England, beaten by France in their opener, crashed to a 25-13 defeat at Murrayfield two years ago after players from both teams were involved in a scuffle near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.

"They're a niggly side. There was the dressing room scene two years ago when they tried to goad a couple of players, and they were successful," Jones told British media. "Historically they've done that. That's the way they stay in the game and they're good at it. It's more than a rugby game for Scotland, maybe.

"The Murrayfield environment helps them but you've got to be good enough to stay focused, be on task, do what you need to do." England squandered a 31-0 lead to draw 38-38 with Scotland the last time the teams met at Twickenham Stadium and will look to regain the Calcutta Cup.

They will be without centre Manu Tuilagi, who was ruled out due to a groin injury sustained in the 24-17 defeat by France. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie said there was no point getting involved in anything away from the game.

"Off the pitch it's stupid," he said. "It is pointless. In the tunnel I don't think there is any need."

