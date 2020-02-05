NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit and Miami.

The Jaguars will receive additional revenue with two games in London, making the decision the correct one in the eyes of team president Mark Lamping as the team works toward gaining approval of a proposed $700 million entertainment district development around TIAA Bank Field. --The Jaguars also announced the hiring of former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke to be their director of player personnel. In Baalke's first three seasons with the 49ers, the team went to three straight NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl, losing to the Baltimore Ravens following the 2012 season.

--Free agent tight end Greg Olsen will visit the Seattle Seahawks, multiple outlets reported. It was reported Monday that the former Carolina Panthers star would visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins in the near future. Olsen, 34, hasn't yet decided if he will play another NFL season or go into broadcasting with Fox. He ranks fifth in league history among tight ends with 718 receptions and 8,444 receiving yards.

--Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 38, is returning for a 15th season in 2020 and will re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Whitworth is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro who spent his first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Rams in the spring of 2017. --The Kansas City Chiefs hope to keep wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 2020 by renegotiating his upcoming major cap hit, NFL Network reported. Watkins' salary-cap hit climbs next season to $21 million -- the highest of any NFL wideout. The Chiefs could free up $14 million by releasing or trading Watkins, but the report said the Super Bowl champs are hoping to negotiate a new extension or contract adjustment with Watkins.

--NFL Network reported that Miami signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis to a one-year extension. He had 45 catches for 562 yards through two seasons before missing the past two seasons with knee and neck injuries. --The Arizona Cardinals signed multi-dimensional Canadian Football League quarterback Chris Streveler, a reigning Grey Cup champion, to a futures contract.

--Defensive tackle Carl Davis has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season due to a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to multiple reports. He finished the 2019 season with the Jaguars and is slated to become a free agent. --The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, Rapoport reported. The 34-year-old Steichen took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.

--Carolina signed running back Reggie Bonnafon to a one-year extension, preventing All-Pro Christian McCaffrey's backup from becoming an exclusive rights free agent. --Panthers defensive end Wes Horton announced his retirement, ending a seven-year career that saw him register 97 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 83 career games, all with Carolina.

