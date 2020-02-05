Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bavuma hits out at double standards in transformation debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:27 IST
Cricket-Bavuma hits out at double standards in transformation debate
Temba Bavuma (Photo/Cricket South Africa Twitter)

Temba Bavuma hopes his eye-catching innings in South Africa's seven-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday will end the debate over whether he deserves his place in the side.

Batting at number three, Bavuma's excellent 98 comes after a difficult month in which he was temporarily dropped from the test side for a home series against England that South Africa lost 3-1. His axing stirred debate on social media about whether his place in the team was deserved or whether he was only being picked because of efforts to redress imbalances from the country's apartheid era.

Cricket South Africa targets the inclusion of two black African players and four from the mixed-race and Indian communities in each team, averaged through the year. "It has been hard. It's not so much the dropping part, all players get dropped, everyone goes through slumps of not scoring well," Bavuma told reporters.

"The awkwardness and discomfort from my side is when you are thrown into talks of transformation. "Yes, I am black, that's my skin. But I play cricket because I love it.

"I'd like to think the reason I am in the team is because of performances I have put forward in my franchise side, and also for the national team, whenever I have been able to." The 29-year-old, who has been a top performer across all formats in domestic cricket over the past few years, has hit out at what he saw as double standards in the transformation debate.

"The one thing that irks me is when you are seen through the eyes of transformation," he said. "When you do well, transformation is not spoken about but when you do badly transformation is thrown at the top of the agenda. I have a serious problem with that.

"We've got to be able to take the good with the bad. If transformation is bad when black African players are not doing well, then when we are doing well, let's also recognize transformation for what it's done." The diminutive batsman said he is not taking his place in the team for granted.

"I don't think I have nailed my spot in the side. This was just my third game and I am just happy to be on the field," he added. "I don't know what's going to happen after this series or next week. It's just to enjoy the little moments I have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Minister unlocks $100,000 funding to support farmers in Southland

Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor has declared an adverse event for the Southland and Otago regions, unlocking Government support for farmers and growers.Widespread flooding has resulted in severe disruption, with many people evacuated fr...

European shares inch lower; services PMI awaited

European shares retreated from recent gains on Wednesday as concerns over the virus outbreak in China persisted, while markets also waited for service-sector activity data from the bloc.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 by 0803 GMT,...

MP: Man caught with smuggled gold at Indore airport

A passenger travelling from Dubai was arrested at the airport here for allegedly smuggling around a kilogram of gold hidden inside parts of a mixer grinder, an official said on WednesdayThe passenger of Dubai-Indore Air India flight AI904 w...

Study reveals treating obesity benefits mental health of children

According to an analysis of relevant studies published till date, treating obesity in children and adolescents improves self-esteem and body image. The analysis was published in the journal Pediatric Obesity. It included an analysis of 64 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020