HotForex Partners With One of the World's Biggest Esports Clubs in Industry First

HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, is thrilled to announce that it is once again involved with an industry first. This time, it will enter the esports scene as it partners with Santos e-Sports, one of the world's biggest electronic sports clubs and official esports division of Santos FC, one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

The year-long partnership with Santos e-Sports means that the team will become Santos HotForex e-Sports and display a dedicated combined logo in all their upcoming tournaments, promoting the HotForex name to their millions of spectators.

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "We see a lot of parallels between trading and the fascinating world of esports, and look forward to exploring how realistic goal setting, effective emotional control and the right mindset can help players both on the field and in the market."

As HotForex continues to grow and further cement its position as a global broker of choice, it often partners with others who are also the best in their respective fields. Find out more about Santos, the links between trading and gaming, and the broker's previous partnerships by visiting the HotForex website today.

