Left Menu
Development News Edition

HotForex Partners With One of the World's Biggest Esports Clubs in Industry First

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Port Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:30 IST
HotForex Partners With One of the World's Biggest Esports Clubs in Industry First

 HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, is thrilled to announce that it is once again involved with an industry first. This time, it will enter the esports scene as it partners with Santos e-Sports, one of the world's biggest electronic sports clubs and official esports division of Santos FC, one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

The year-long partnership with Santos e-Sports means that the team will become Santos HotForex e-Sports and display a dedicated combined logo in all their upcoming tournaments, promoting the HotForex name to their millions of spectators.

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "We see a lot of parallels between trading and the fascinating world of esports, and look forward to exploring how realistic goal setting, effective emotional control and the right mindset can help players both on the field and in the market."

As HotForex continues to grow and further cement its position as a global broker of choice, it often partners with others who are also the best in their respective fields. Find out more about Santos, the links between trading and gaming, and the broker's previous partnerships by visiting the HotForex website today.

Notes to Media:

About HotForex 

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

  • Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened
  • More than 35 International Awards
  • Client Support in 27+ Languages
  • Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more information on HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
HF Markets Ltd
+357-24-400165
marketing@hotforex.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

In Alibaba's hometown, a grim message: 'don't go out'

Hangzhou China, Feb 5 AFP A loudspeaker broadcast ominous instructions across the deserted streets of Hangzhou, the eastern Chinese city that is home to e-commerce giant Alibaba Please dont go out, dont go out, dont go out Hangzhou is famou...

UNESCO DG visits Jaipur walled city

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Wednesday visited the Walled City of Jaipur, a world heritage site. She also visited the Amber Fort and later meet girl students at a government school in Amber town.Azoulay took photographs with th...

Lung cancer rates may be rising in young women across the world: Study

Researchers have uncovered a trend of higher lung cancer rates in women compared with men in recent years, contradicting earlier studies that noted that lung cancer rates were converging between sexes. The study, published in the Internatio...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm TOP STORIES DEL31 AYODHYA-LD TRUST CORRECTED 15 trustees in Ram Temple trust one to be Dalit, says HM Amit ShahNew Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that the Shri Ram Janmabhoom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020