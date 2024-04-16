Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock: some EU players to take another look at extended Iran sanctions

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she has noticed that a number of players at the European level have said they would take another look at extending an existing EU sanctions regime against Iran that targets drone production.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:10 IST
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she has noticed that a number of players at the European level have said they would take another look at extending an existing EU sanctions regime against Iran that targets drone production. Baerbock had campaigned with France and other EU partners last autumn to extend the European Union sanctions regime.

"I hope that we can now finally take this step together as the EU," said Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday at a news conference with her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi. A virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers on the tensions in the Middle East is planned for Tuesday.

