UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brescia sack coach Corini for second time, Lopez appointed

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
Struggling Serie A club Brescia have sacked Eugenio Corini as coach for the second time this season, three days after expressing their "full confidence" in his leadership, and appointed Diego Lopez in his place.

Corini was fired for the first time on Nov. 4 but rehired one month later after Brescia lost all three matches under his replacement Fabio Grosso without scoring a goal. They won their first two games following Corini's return but have lost five and drawn two of the subsequent seven, leaving them level on points at the bottom of the table with SPAL.

"Brescia announce they have relieved Eugenio Corini of his role as coach of the first team," said the club, who were promoted back to Serie A last season under Corini. "The club thanks Mister Corini and all his staff for their professionalism, dedication and effort," it added in a statement following the 11th Serie A coaching change of the season.

Brescia's most recent match was a 2-1 defeat by Bologna on Saturday and the following day the club denied media reports that Corini's position was under threat. "Brescia football club, in the person of its President Massimo Cellino, categorically deny the allegations that have appeared in some of the press regarding a possible and imminent change of technical leadership," they said.

"It is important to reiterate the full confidence of the owner in the work of the coach and his staff and we intend to continue with this working group, with even greater commitment and a little more positivity." Brescia's new signings this season include former Inter Milan, AC Milan and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli who has had an eventful campaign.

The 29-year-old has been the victim of racism during games against Verona and Lazio, dropped for lack of effort in training and banned for two matches after being sent off for dissent. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

