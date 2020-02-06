Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadiens fighting the flu as Ducks come to town

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 02:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 02:02 IST
Canadiens fighting the flu as Ducks come to town
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flu-like symptoms continue to affect several players on the Montreal Canadiens, but they probably won't get any sympathy from the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. The Ducks are playing their best hockey since the start of the season, and they'd like to keep their momentum flowing in the right direction.

Anaheim captured the first two contests of its five-game road trip to get in the rare position of attempting to win three in a row. The Ducks haven't won three straight since the first three games of the season, and have only been in position to win three in a row one other time since Nov. 1. The Canadiens had to take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night without starting goalie Carey Price, center Jordan Weal and defenseman Victor Mete, all of whom had the flu.

Montreal still managed to pull off a 5-4 shootout victory after trailing 3-0 early in the game. The Canadiens also had to overcome the emotional letdown of watching the Devils tie the score on a power play with 20 seconds left, forcing the extra time.

Charlie Lindgren, who filled in for Price in his fourth start of the season, made 20 saves against a short-handed New Jersey team. He told reporters afterward that the flu bug has been harsh on everyone. "Our trainers have been saying this is the worst flu in 10 years," Lindgren said. "The hospitals are packed and it's going through our team. We have to be careful, take care of our bodies, washing our hands, getting good sleep."

Mete and center Ryan Poehling missed practice on Wednesday because of the lingering illness, but Weal and Price returned. Price is listed as probable against the Ducks, a team he has struggled against during his career.

Price is 3-7-1 against Anaheim with a 3.13 goals-against average and .895 save percentage, both of which are far off his career marks of 2.48 and .918, respectively. After battling injuries for most of the season, the Ducks have been at full strength recently.

One player who has stood out in recent games is right-wing, Ondrej Kase. He scored in the second period on Tuesday night in Ottawa and was one of two Anaheim players to convert in the shootout to lift the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Senators. Kase has a goal and an assist on the two-game trip that started with a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. He registered a plus-1 rating in both games.

"If he's not putting it up on the board, he's great defensively," Ducks forward Max Jones said. "He's really fast, so he gets back on the puck. He's great at backchecking. He fills his lanes. He's probably been the biggest key to our line. We all feed off of him." Both teams have won five of their past seven games.

Despite their recent health issues, the Canadiens have been benefiting from their scoring depth. Montreal's past eight goals have been scored by different players. One of those goals belonged to Nate Thompson, who scored his third of the season on Tuesday.

Thompson spent three seasons with the Ducks from 2014-17. "It's good to get some depth scoring," Thompson told reporters after the win against the Devils. "It takes some of the heat off the other guys."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Enough senators find Trump not guilty for acquittal on first impeachment charge

Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives, enough to guarantee acquittal on the charge.Althoug...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...

UPDATE 2-Woman testifies masturbating Weinstein trapped her in hotel bathroom

A woman testified at Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her This is what all the actresses do to make ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020