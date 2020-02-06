Left Menu
Clippers handle Heat as Butler exits

  Updated: 06-02-2020 13:11 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 12:59 IST
Paul George and Landry Shamet scored 23 points apiece, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned a 128-111 victory Wednesday over the visiting Miami Heat, who lost Jimmy Butler to an injury. Kawhi Leonard, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams each scored 14 points for the Clippers, who had eight players reach double figures.

Derrick Jones Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds while Bam Adebayo scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic chipped in 13 points apiece. Butler left the contest in the third quarter with a strained right shoulder and did not return. He had 11 points and seven assists in 26 minutes. Butler scored a season-high 38 points in a lopsided win over the Philadelphia 76ers, his former club, on Monday.

A 6-0 surge capped by a Jones dunk allowed the Heat to cut a double-digit deficit to 109-103 with about four minutes left. However, the Heat got no closer as the Clippers pulled away down the stretch. The two clubs combined to attempt 96 3-pointers. The Clippers set franchise records for 3-pointers made and attempts, converting 24 of 54 (44.4 percent) to 16 of 42 (38.1 percent) for the Heat.

Los Angeles got off to a sluggish start before taking control in the second half. The Clippers went on a 16-2 run to take a 76-65 advantage after a pair of foul shots by George midway through the third quarter. Miami pulled within six before Los Angeles increased the margin to 92-80 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Heat led by as much as 12 in the first half before the Clippers rallied to slice the gap to 58-55 at the break. The Clippers recorded a season-high 35 assists to 29 for the Heat.

Los Angeles guard Patrick Beverley, who finished with five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, left the game in the third quarter due to a sore right groin and did not return. The Heat played without rookie guard Tyler Herro (sore right foot) and center Meyers Leonard (left ankle sprain).

