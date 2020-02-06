Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lara to play alongside Ponting, Hayden in Bushfire Bash

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara will be in the same team as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer in the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:03 IST
Lara to play alongside Ponting, Hayden in Bushfire Bash
Ricky Ponting (L) and Brian Lara (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara will be in the same team as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer in the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match. The playing XIs for both Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist's sides were revealed on Thursday. The funds from the match will go to the communities affected by the recent bushfire disaster, cricket.com.au reported.

Ponting's side, which will be coached by former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also comprises of lethal pacers such as Brett Lee and Wasim Akram. On the other hand, Gilchrist side's has a solid top-order comprising of Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds.

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine

The match was originally slated to be played at Sydney on Saturday but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League. The match will now be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne, as the former spinner has prior commitments. The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Olympics will go ahead': Tokyo organisers slam virus rumours

Tokyo, Feb 6 AFP Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said Thursday the Games would go ahead as planned, slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic. Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organisers have set...

Exercise "addiction" harmful, especially for people with eating disorders: Study

Excessive and obsessive exercise is very harmful to health, particularly for people suffering from eating disorders, according to a study which has uncovered for the first time the psychological mechanisms behind exercise addiction. The stu...

Kenya to hold state funeral for Moi

Nairobi, Feb 6 AFP Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, will be honoured with a state funeral on February 11, the government said Thursday. Moi died on February 4 aged 95.Mo...

David Letterman reveals Quentin Tarantino once threatened to beat him up

Veteran TV host David Letterman has revealed that Quentin Tarantino once threatened to thrash him and in his response, he gave the filmmaker an option to choose his weapon -- his fists or a bat. The 72-year-old shared the story during his a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020