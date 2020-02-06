UPDATE 1-Rugby-England ring the changes for Six Nations clash with Scotland

England coach Eddie Jones has rung the changes for Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland, with Willi Heinz replacing Ben Youngs at scrumhalf.

Mako Vunipola returns to the front row and George Kruis has been named in the second row as Jones seeks to bounce back from England's shock opening defeat by France. "Scotland are a dangerous side. They like to play with a lot of width and with a lot of flow and tempo in their game. We want to make sure we dominate the gain line," Jones said.

"Their win record against England at Murrayfield is substantially higher than their overall record against us, so we have to recognise they are a dangerous beast and we have to be at our best to beat them." England starting XV

15 George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 48 caps) 12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 80 caps) (captain)

11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 40 caps) 10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 66 caps)

9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps) 1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps)

2 Jamie George (Saracens, 46 caps) 3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 32 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 35 caps) 5 George Kruis (Saracens, 42 caps)

6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 7 caps) 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 20 caps) Replacements

16 Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, uncapped) 17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap) 19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps)

20 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 82 caps) 21 Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped)

22 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 96 caps) 23 Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

