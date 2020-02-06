Pardeep produces personal best in snatch to win gold at Nationals

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Pardeep Singh produced his personal best in the snatch event to win the men's 102kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here on Thursday. On a quiet day with no big names in fray, Pardeep stamped his authority in the men's 102kg as he lifted a personal best 151kg in his third snatch attempt and 195kg in clean and jerk for a total of 346kg.

The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist, who hails from a farming family in Jandiala Manjki in Jalandhar district, lifted 195kg in his second attempt before pushing his limits to 203kg in clean-and-jerk. However, he couldn't control his lift as he faltered at the start to settle for a total of 346kg, which was still 21kgs ahead of his Services rival Shubham (145+180).

At the Olympic qualifying Asian Championship in China last year, Pardeep had achieved his personal best in all the categories totalling 351kg (150kg in snatch and 201 in clean and jerk) on his way to winning a bronze in clean and jerk. "This is pre-competition tournament for him. We are testing him ahead of the Kazakhstan Asian Championships where his target would be to achieve 203kg," National coach Vijay Sharma said.

Railways lifter Monika lit up the evening session by improving the women's 87kg National mark by 16kgs in a close fight with Maharashtra's Ashwini Malage, who finished second. Monika lifted 95kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk for a total of 210kg, thus improving Pardeep Kaur's record by 16kg.

Ashwini also smashed her way into record book, eclipsing Kaur's mark (110kg) by lifting 9kg in clean and jerk but only to settle for the silver medal with a total of 208kg (89+119). Defending champions Railways lead the medal standings with an unassailable tally of seven gold, five silver and a bronze.

Services with three gold, two silver and bronze, occupy the second spot followed by Maharashtra (two gold and one silver). Results:

Men's 96kg: Vikas Thakur (SSCB) (154+192=346); Jagdish Vishwakarma (Chhattisgarh) (147+180=327); Suresh Yadav (Odisha) (140+170=310). Men's 102kg: Pardeep Singh (RSPB) (151+195=346); Shubham (SSCB) (145+180=325); Ashutosh Singh (Uttarakhand) (169+176=316).

Women's 76kg: Deepika Handa (Chandigarh) (92+119=211); Arockiya Alish (Tamil Nadu) (89+118=207); A Tumina Devi (Manipur) (83+104=187). Women's 81kg: Sharsti Singh (RSPB) (93+112=205); Baljinder Kaur (Chandigarh) (83+112=195); T Dharshini (Tamil Nadu) (85+109=194).

Womens 87kg: Monika (RSPB) (95+115=210); Ashwini Malage (Maharashtra) (89+119=208); Jasbir Kaur (Punjab) (89+117=206).

