Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pardeep produces personal best in snatch to win gold at Nationals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:38 IST
Pardeep produces personal best in snatch to win gold at Nationals

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Pardeep Singh produced his personal best in the snatch event to win the men's 102kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here on Thursday. On a quiet day with no big names in fray, Pardeep stamped his authority in the men's 102kg as he lifted a personal best 151kg in his third snatch attempt and 195kg in clean and jerk for a total of 346kg.

The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist, who hails from a farming family in Jandiala Manjki in Jalandhar district, lifted 195kg in his second attempt before pushing his limits to 203kg in clean-and-jerk. However, he couldn't control his lift as he faltered at the start to settle for a total of 346kg, which was still 21kgs ahead of his Services rival Shubham (145+180).

At the Olympic qualifying Asian Championship in China last year, Pardeep had achieved his personal best in all the categories totalling 351kg (150kg in snatch and 201 in clean and jerk) on his way to winning a bronze in clean and jerk. "This is pre-competition tournament for him. We are testing him ahead of the Kazakhstan Asian Championships where his target would be to achieve 203kg," National coach Vijay Sharma said.

Railways lifter Monika lit up the evening session by improving the women's 87kg National mark by 16kgs in a close fight with Maharashtra's Ashwini Malage, who finished second. Monika lifted 95kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk for a total of 210kg, thus improving Pardeep Kaur's record by 16kg.

Ashwini also smashed her way into record book, eclipsing Kaur's mark (110kg) by lifting 9kg in clean and jerk but only to settle for the silver medal with a total of 208kg (89+119). Defending champions Railways lead the medal standings with an unassailable tally of seven gold, five silver and a bronze.

Services with three gold, two silver and bronze, occupy the second spot followed by Maharashtra (two gold and one silver). Results:

Men's 96kg: Vikas Thakur (SSCB) (154+192=346); Jagdish Vishwakarma (Chhattisgarh) (147+180=327); Suresh Yadav (Odisha) (140+170=310). Men's 102kg: Pardeep Singh (RSPB) (151+195=346); Shubham (SSCB) (145+180=325); Ashutosh Singh (Uttarakhand) (169+176=316).

Women's 76kg: Deepika Handa (Chandigarh) (92+119=211); Arockiya Alish (Tamil Nadu) (89+118=207); A Tumina Devi (Manipur) (83+104=187). Women's 81kg: Sharsti Singh (RSPB) (93+112=205); Baljinder Kaur (Chandigarh) (83+112=195); T Dharshini (Tamil Nadu) (85+109=194).

Womens 87kg: Monika (RSPB) (95+115=210); Ashwini Malage (Maharashtra) (89+119=208); Jasbir Kaur (Punjab) (89+117=206).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

People of colour, women remain underrepresented off-screen: Study

A recent study suggests that people of colour and women are underrepresented in films, especially in off-screen roles like that of director, writer and other executives. The study Hollywood Diversity Report 2020 A Tale of Two Hollywoods was...

Report: Knicks to hire agent Rose as president

The New York Knicks plan to hire agent Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, ESPN reported Thursday, citing league sources. Rose would replace Steve Mills, who was fired on Tuesday.Roses clients at CAA include NBA stars Joel Embi...

Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out

Christopher Lan toughed out road blocks and red tape in his scramble to get himself and his family on an evacuation flight out of the Coronavirus epicentre and home to Canada.Lan, a biochemical engineering professor at Ottawa University, wa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hit nine-month low; productivity rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020