REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant’s Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon. TENNIS-FEDCUP-CAN/

Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada’s singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week’s Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

CHINA-HEALTH-OLYMPICS-TASKFORCE/ Tokyo 2020 Organisers set up task force to counter coronavirus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities on how to respond to the growing coronavirus epidemic. UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. 6 Feb 20:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against West Ham United. 7 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round

Coverage of second round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. 7 Feb

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 13:30 Ice Dance Free Dance

18:05 Men’s Singles Short Programme 7 Feb 04:30 ET, 09:30 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Second ODI

South Africa host World Cup winners England in the second of three one day internationals at Kingsmead in Durban. 7 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at swimming

Graphic showing the different swimming events and techniques. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/CANOE (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at canoeing

Graphic showing the techniques and differences between the two disciplines for canoeing at this year's Olympics. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/DIVING (GRAPHIC) Graphic - A look at diving

Graphic showing technique and body positions for diving. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ARTISTIC SWIMMING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at artistic swimming

Graphic showing basic positions and technique of the women's only discipline. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SAILING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at sailing

Graphic exploring the techniques and boat classes for sailing. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SURFING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at surfing

Graphic explaining the techniques for surfing and how winners are determined. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/ROWING (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at rowing

Graphic showing the techniques and boat classes for rowing. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/WATERPOLO (GRAPHIC) GRAPHIC - A look at water polo

Graphic showing technique, major fouls and how the game is played. 7 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-CANADA-DUNFEE/ Athletics-Canadian Dunfee finds solace in race walking

Canadian Evan Dunfee grew up dreaming about competing in the Olympics but was not good at sports and so was seemingly out of luck until a desire to prove schoolyard bullies wrong led him to race walking. 7 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/ Rugby - Italy announce team to play France in Six Nations

Italy coach Franco Smith will name his team to play France in their second Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday. 7 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-ITA/ Rugby - France name team to face Italy in Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthié will name his team to play Italy in the Six Nations in Paris on Sunday. 7 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week two

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 7 Feb

