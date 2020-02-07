Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Taylor leads at Pebble Beach, 'stallion' Mickelson starts well

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:02 IST
Golf-Taylor leads at Pebble Beach, 'stallion' Mickelson starts well
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nick Taylor seized the first-round lead at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday while defending champion Phil Mickelson drove the ball "like a stallion" to get off to a good start at an event he has won five times. Canadian Taylor shot an eight-under-par 63 at Monterey Peninsula, which plays to a par of 71 and is traditionally the easiest of the three courses used at the tournament.

Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert each carded six-under 66's at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach respectively to share second place. Most of the big names played at Spyglass Hill, including Mickelson (68), Dustin Johnson (69), Jordan Spieth and Graeme McDowell (both 70).

Taylor, No. 229 in the world rankings, could hardly have started or finished better -- eagling his first hole and picking up two birdies on his final two. Mickelson, back at a happy hunting ground after a quick trip to the Saudi International last week, hit the ground running and his mood was upbeat after finishing with three straight birdies.

"I drove it like a stallion and hit almost every fairway and when you're doing that you can get aggressive and get after it and the fact that I didn't take advantage of those opportunities was disappointing," he said. "But I feel like I'll be able to continuing driving like that and if I do I'll get the iron play fixed and roll in some more birdies.

"I was very tentative with my pace because the greens were pretty quick and I just wasn't aggressive enough. I let a lot of opportunities slide but I shot a four-under round and it's not going to hurt me. That finish was very helpful." Mickelson, 49, was speaking a day after announcing that he would only play the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in June if he qualified automatically and would not accept a special exemption if offered one.

He has finished runner-up a record six times at the national championship, including the biggest heartbreak of his career 14 years ago at Winged Foot, where he double-bogeyed the final hole while needing only a par to win. Mickelson is currently ranked 72nd in the world. His tie for third in Saudi Arabia on Sunday was his first top-10 finish since he won at Pebble last year.

Dustin Johnson, who also played in Saudi Arabia, frittered away a couple of shots by missing short putts on Thursday but was otherwise satisfied with his form. "I could have taken a lot more advantage today but I'm swinging good," said the 2016 U.S. Open champion.

The field plays one round at each of the three courses before the cut and the final round is staged at Pebble Beach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy stuffs Pens, lifts Lightning to 5th straight

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay Lightning record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games Thursday in a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy, who leads ...

Western disturbance likely to cause rainfall over Himalayan region: IMD

For the next two days, under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance WD, light to moderate rains are likely to batter Western Himalayan Region and Peninsula, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Today, due to the ...

UPDATE 1-Canadian police arrest six at Coastal GasLink site

Canadian police arrested six people on Thursday in a remote area of northern British Columbia where indigenous protesters have blocked construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The C6.6 billion 4.97 billion pipeline, to be operated by T...

Kerala FM tables economic review, outlines 8.8 pc growth in secondary sector

The secondary sector in Kerala buoyed by the industry sector registered a growth of 8.8 per cent, as per the Economic Review 2019, tabled by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the state Assembly on Thursday. The secondary sector consisting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020