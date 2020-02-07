Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers land Morris, Thomas in three-team deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:13 IST
Clippers land Morris, Thomas in three-team deal
Image Credit: Flickr

The Los Angeles Clippers landed a pair of players on Thursday to help boost their title chances, getting forward Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks as well as guard Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal. The teams confirmed the deals later in the day, after the trade deadline passed.

The Clippers sent guard Jerome Robinson to the Wizards while also sending forward Maurice Harkless and a trio of draft picks -- a 2020 first-round pick, the Detroit Pistons' 2021 second-round pick and a 2021 protected first-round pick swap option -- to the Knicks. Finally, Washington sent the draft rights to Issuf Sanon to New York to complete the deal. Morris, 30, has averaged a career-best 19.6 points in his ninth NBA season and first with the Knicks. He has averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over a 588-game career with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons Boston Celtics and New York.

Thomas, who turns 31 on Friday, posted 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards this season. Over nine NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington, he has scored 18.1 points with 5.0 assists per game. He was a two-time All-Star with the Celtics, scoring a career-best 28.9 points per game in 2016-17. Harkless, 26, has been a solid role player in his first season with the Clippers, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while playing in 50 games, 38 of them starts. In eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and the Clippers, Harkless has produced 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Robinson, 22, has averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in his second season in Los Angeles out of Boston College. He has posted 3.1 points per game in his two seasons with the Clippers. Sanon is a Ukrainian-born 20-year-old whom the Wizards selected in the second round in 2018. Though he played for the Wizards in each of the last two Summer League seasons, but has yet to play in the NBA as he hones his game in Slovenia.

The Clippers sat in second place in the Western Conference with a 36-15 record through Wednesday's games. The Knicks were 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference with a 15-36 record. The Wizards (17-32) were 11th in the East. The Clippers had opened a roster spot earlier Thursday by trading guard Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy stuffs Pens, lifts Lightning to 5th straight

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay Lightning record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games Thursday in a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy, who leads ...

Western disturbance likely to cause rainfall over Himalayan region: IMD

For the next two days, under the influence of the fresh Western Disturbance WD, light to moderate rains are likely to batter Western Himalayan Region and Peninsula, predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday. Today, due to the ...

UPDATE 1-Canadian police arrest six at Coastal GasLink site

Canadian police arrested six people on Thursday in a remote area of northern British Columbia where indigenous protesters have blocked construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The C6.6 billion 4.97 billion pipeline, to be operated by T...

Kerala FM tables economic review, outlines 8.8 pc growth in secondary sector

The secondary sector in Kerala buoyed by the industry sector registered a growth of 8.8 per cent, as per the Economic Review 2019, tabled by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the state Assembly on Thursday. The secondary sector consisting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020