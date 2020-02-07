Left Menu
Vasilevskiy stuffs Pens, lifts Lightning to 5th straight

Image Credit: pixabay

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and set a Tampa Bay Lightning record by extending his personal point streak by win or overtime loss to 17 games Thursday in a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. Vasilevskiy, who leads the NHL with 28 wins, passed Nikolai Khabibulin, who had points in 16 straight games for the Lightning in 2003.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning, who never trailed in winning their fifth straight overall and eighth straight at home. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino scored for the Penguins, who had won two in a row.

Matt Murray, who had won six straight starts, made 25 saves. Tampa Bay played with five defensemen after Ryan McDonagh left in the second period because of an undisclosed injury.

The Penguins' Marino left with 4:20 left in regulation when he got hit in the face by a puck. Sergachev opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first. His shot from the right point glanced off the stick of Pittsburgh's Sam Lafferty halfway to the net, and the puck knuckled under Murray.

At 12:55 of the first, Stamkos extended his point streak to nine games and gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Stamkos finished off a give-and-go with Brayden Point by lifting the puck past Murray's blocker. Pittsburgh cut it to 2-1 at 9:25 of the second. Patric Hornqvist threw the puck from the right-wing wall toward the net, and it bonked off Malkin's knee and past Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay restored its two-goal lead 32 seconds later. Cirelli, off a two-on-one, plunked a shot in off the left post to make it 3-1. Marino again cut it to one goal at 3:20 of the third. Malkin carried the puck down the left wing and swung behind the Lightning net before feeding Marino in the slot. The rookie defenseman whipped a shot over Vasilevskiy's blocker to make it 3-2.

Kucherov, who also has a nine-game point streak, added an empty-netter with 32.3 seconds left.

