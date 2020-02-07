Left Menu
Williamson puts up 21 as Pelicans beat Bulls

  Updated: 07-02-2020 09:03 IST
Rookie Zion Williamson scored 21 points, and JJ Redick came off the bench to add 18 as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 125-119 on Thursday night. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram scored 15 points in 21 minutes before going to the New Orleans bench for good midway through the third quarter as a precaution after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter.

It was Williamson's fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points. He bounced back from a season-worst 5-of-19 shooting performance in a 120-108 home loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday to make 9 of 11 on Thursday. Josh Hart and Nicolo Melli each scored 12 points for New Orleans. Derrick Favors had eight points and 15 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball had nine points and 10 assists.

The Pelicans recorded 38 assists on 49 baskets as they completed a sweep of the season series with their sixth consecutive victory against the Bulls. They beat visiting Chicago 123-108 on Jan. 8. The New Orleans bench finished with 63 points as the Pelicans scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, including 40 in the second quarter. The Bulls trimmed the deficit in the final three minutes but never got within one possession of tying the score.

Zach LaVine scored 22, Chandler Hutchison had 16, Adam Mokoka 15, Coby White 14, Ryan Arcidiacono 13, and Shaquille Harrison and Thaddeus Young 11 each to lead the Bulls, who lost their fourth consecutive game. Favors and Williamson each had three inside baskets as New Orleans extended its 10-point halftime lead to 87-66 midway through the third quarter. The Pelicans kept Chicago at bay and held a 103-81 edge at the end of the period.

After a slow start, the Pelicans went on a 21-5 run midway through the first quarter and took a 32-25 lead at the end of the period. The visitors led by as many as 13 points during the second quarter before finishing with a 72-62 halftime lead. New Orleans had a season-high 23 assists in the half.

