Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Brawn says F1 will shut down loopholes quickly from 2021

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:04 IST
Motor racing-Brawn says F1 will shut down loopholes quickly from 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One plans to change its governance structure to enable the sport to close quickly any loopholes in the 2021 technical regulations, making it harder for anyone team to take a dominant position.

The sport is set to enter a new era next year, with sweeping rule changes aimed at making the track action more competitive and cheaper. "We're pushing through governance where we can make changes much more on short notice than at the present time," motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told the official formula1.com website.

"If you exploit a loophole in the future, you can be shut down at the next race, which you could never do now." At present, any rule change during a season has to be agreed unanimously by the 10 teams.

Motorsport.com said the proposed change would give the teams, governing FIA and Formula One 10 votes each with immediate rule changes requiring a 'supermajority' of 28 votes. Brawn, a former Ferrari technical director who won titles with his own team and was also principal of the Honda and Mercedes outfits, said there would be "a whole different philosophy.

"If one team stands out there with a solution that has never been conceived, and has never been imagined, and destroys the whole principle of what is trying to be done, the government would allow, with sufficient support from the other teams, to stop it," he said. Formula One teams are always probing the boundaries, questioning the phrasing of technical regulations and hoping to find performance gains through creative interpretations.

Brawn said the limits would simply be clearer, without stifling creativity. "A great idea is the exploitation of the regulations within what was intended," he said.

"If someone comes up with something that was a play on the words, or some interpretation that was never intended, it completely corrupts the principle. "What is the choice? Either live with it for a year, and have something which is not great competition, or we change it, put it right and get the competition back to where it is."

Brawn's own Brawn GP team, which rose from the remains of the Honda works outfit, took both titles with Jenson Button in 2009 after coming up with a double diffuser that took rivals by surprise and proved an immediate winner. The car's legality was disputed in vain by rivals, who then had to play catch-up as Brawn won six of the first seven races that season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack

London, Feb 7 AFP The English Football Association FA has closed an investigation into allegations that employees of Liverpool hacked into Manchester Citys scouting system. The incident stretches back to 2013 when Liverpool are alleged to h...

Khattar launches welfare scheme for poor families

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a welfare scheme which provided Rs 6,000 per year to families having an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh and land holdings up to five acres. Only those with Parivar Pehchan Patra...

Inox Leisure Q3 net down 4 pc to Rs 35.01 cr

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday reported a 3.97 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 35.01 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.46 crore in the October-December period...

Kerala withdraws 'state disaster' status to n-coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the state government has decided to withdraw state disaster status given to n-coronavirus. However, she said that the alert will continue and health guidelines have to be followed.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020