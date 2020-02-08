Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 00:30 IST
FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Swimming is one of five aquatic events. Here are some key facts about Olympic swimming:

Introduced: Swimming featured in the first modern Olympics in 1896, with women’s events added for the 1912 Games. Events: One of the largest and most popular Olympic sports, swimming involves 35 different events split between men and women plus a mixed-gender relay, which was added this year, but the majority of the events see swimmers compete solo.

As well as the mixed-gender relay, two other events were added to the Tokyo 2020 lineup: the men's 800 metres freestyle and the women's 1500 metres freestyle. Strokes: The four main strokes are freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. Most of the events involve swimmers competing in one particular stroke, such as the 100 metres freestyle or the 200 metres butterfly.

There are also individual and relay medley events that involve one swimmer using all four strokes in different legs of the race, or relay team members each using a different stroke. Scoring and rules: The fastest swimmer – or team - wins. Touchpad technology tracks when they have finished.

Technique: Precision is key, with swimmers spending years dedicated to completing each stroke with maximum efficiency. Swimmers must work to keep their legs and arms moving in unison on breaststroke and butterfly. On the backstroke, maintaining a consistent direction can be a challenge, as athletes sometimes veer from side-to-side as they face upwards during the swim. Key athlete: American Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals. He retired after his fifth Olympics - the 2016 Rio Games.

Sources: International Olympic Committee, FINA, Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team USA Graphics: https://tmsnrt.rs/2vWP1Bc

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that peoples memories can become distorted. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a human memory expe...

France must put gene-edited crops under GMO rules this year-court

The French government must in the coming months change its policy on crops developed using a breeding technique called mutagenesis to adhere to stricter rules for genetically modified organisms GMOs, a court ruled on Friday. The decision by...

US offers USD 100 mln to China, others to fight coronavirus

The United States will offer up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously ...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key fact about canoeing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Canoeing is divided between slalom and sprint events, using canoes and kayaks. Here are some key facts about Olympic canoeIntroduced Sprint canoe first featured as an exhibition event in the 1924 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020