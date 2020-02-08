Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rejuvenated Bruins aim to extend win streak vs. Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 01:26 IST
Rejuvenated Bruins aim to extend win streak vs. Coyotes
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The rejuvenated Boston Bruins look to run their winning streak to six when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins have been rolling since returning from their bye week, outscoring opponents 14-3 in their last four games. After the contest, Boston will travel to Detroit for a matinee against the Red Wings on Sunday before returning home for two more.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, kick off a four-game road swing through the Atlantic Division beginning Saturday. Arizona has lost nine of its last 11 games. The Bruins have won 15 consecutive games against the Coyotes dating back to October 2010.

Saturday's meeting will complete the season series for the teams after Boston blanked Arizona 1-0 on the road in both teams' second game Oct. 5. Jaroslav Halak stopped all 35 shots he faced for the Bruins in the contest, and Brad Marchand scored the lone goal. The Coyotes will get Tuukka Rask this time around, as Halak made 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Boston's last game on Wednesday. Boston has alternated the goalies since returning from break, with Rask recovering from a concussion during the time off.

Rask has been in top form since his return, following up a 37-save performance in a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 31 with a shutout of the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Rask has three clean sheets on the season, and his 2.15 goals-against average is his lowest since he had a 2.04 during his Vezina Trophy-winning campaign in 2013-14. Following Tuesday's win, he was quick to credit the play of the defense in front of him in contributing to his performance.

"That was one of the best checking games all over the ice I remember," Rask said. "We took their time and space away, and they didn't have too many chances from the slot or anywhere else. I think everybody checked well and defended well." Boston hasn't allowed more than one goal in a game since Jan. 21. Defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss Saturday's game to tend to a personal matter; John Moore will sub in.

The Coyotes come in off a disappointing four-game homestand in which they went 1-1-2. After a hot start, Arizona has fumbled of late in the standings, though it still leads the wild-card chase in the Western Conference. The Coyotes held a 2-0 lead over the Hurricanes on Thursday before Carolina stormed back with three goals in the second and two in the third in an eventual 5-3 win.

"We liked our start tonight, just a couple mistakes, and against a good team those are in the back of your net," said Conor Garland, who scored his team-leading 19th goal during the third period of the setback. "We've got a big-time road trip coming up, we definitely need to get going here and get these points." After Saturday, Arizona will take on the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators before returning home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Military aide who testified against Trump in impeachment removed from White House -lawyer

The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White Houses top expert on Ukraine, from his position after he testified against President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindmans lawye...

Magic hoping to cut down on errors against tough Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been spectacularly consistent all season. The reigning NBA MVP and the team with the leagues best record 44-7 look to continue their respective torrid stretches on Saturday when they visit ...

NTSB: No evidence of engine failure in fatal Kobe crash

The wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others didnt display any evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Friday. The NTSB i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as nagging concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth overshadowed a strong U.S. jobs report that indicated an economy on pace to grow moderately. Stocks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020