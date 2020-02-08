Former Maple Leaf Glennie dies at 73

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brian Glennie has died at age 73. The Maple Leafs confirmed Glennie's death on Friday. The Toronto Sun reported he died in Ottawa and had dealt with various health issues in recent years.

"The Maple Leafs are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brian Glennie," the team said on Twitter. "Glennie was named one of the 100 Greatest Maple Leafs of all time and played over 500 games on the blue line in Toronto. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time." The hard-hitting Glennie spent nine of his 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs (1969-78) before spending his final campaign with the Los Angeles Kings.

Glennie scored 114 points (14 goals, 100 assists) in 572 career games. He had 621 penalty minutes during his career. Glennie was involved in an infamous incident in November 1975 after he delivered a hit against the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit's Dan Maloney came from behind and struck Glennie with a right-handed punch that knocked him to the ice. Maloney continued to hit Glennie with multiple blows and then repeatedly lifted Glennie and dropped him to the ice. Glennie was taken to the hospital with a concussion, and Maloney was later charged with assault. Maloney eventually was acquitted in a trial in which deliberations lasted nearly nine hours.

Maloney died in 2018 at age 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.