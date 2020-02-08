Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Triangular T20 series: Australia post 173-5 against India in 5th match

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:10 IST
Women's Triangular T20 series: Australia post 173-5 against India in 5th match
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Put in to bat, Australia posted a challenging 173 for 5 against India in the fifth T20 of the women's triangular series here on Saturday. Ashleigh Gardner smashed a 57-ball 93, while Meg Lanning chipped in with a 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.

Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings. For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the most outstanding bowler, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each.

With two successive losses, India are currently at the bottom of the points table. India had lost to Australia and England by an identical four-wicket margin in their last two matches in the series.

Brief Score: Australia women: 173 for five in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020