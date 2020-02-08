Left Menu
Oubre (39) carries Suns past Westbrook-less Rockets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phoenix
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 10:09 IST
Oubre (39) carries Suns past Westbrook-less Rockets
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33, and the Phoenix Suns ended a four-game losing streak with a 127-91 rout of the visiting Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Rockets, playing without star guard Russell Westbrook (rest), had their four-game winning streak end as they posted a season-low in points -- despite 32 points from James Harden. Houston's small-ball main lineup lost a game for the first time in this month.

Westbrook, who averages 26.7 points per game, was given the night off to rest, a day after he surpassed the 20,000-point mark of his career in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix made 15 of 31 3-point attempts, seven by Oubre to tie a career-high and four for Booker. Limited to only a five-man bench due to injuries, the Suns nevertheless ended the Rockets' 13-game winning streak in head-to-head meetings and evened the all-time series at 108 wins for each team.

Phoenix got its first home win over the Rockets since April 2013. The Suns had a huge edge in rebounding, 51-29 for the game. The Suns took control early, using a 17-4 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter to lead by 20 going into the second. Phoenix put up 46 first-quarter points, matching the season-high by any team in the first period this season.

The Rockets rallied in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 57-52 on a Harden layup. Harden had 16 points in the second quarter. About the only thing that didn't go right for Oubre was a missed two-handed dunk early in the third quarter. He swished a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the third-quarter buzzer, giving the Suns a 97-73 lead.

The Rockets got as close as only eight points in the second half. Houston made just 29 of 85 field-goal attempts, 34.1 percent, while Phoenix hit 43 of 77, 55.8 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

