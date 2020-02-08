Left Menu
Australia presented with ICC Women's Championship trophy

  Melbourne
  08-02-2020
  08-02-2020
Australia were on Saturday presented with the ICC Women's Championship trophy, which they have retained by taking a winning lead in the eight-team ODI competition played from 2017 to 2020. Meg Lanning's team has now won both editions after ensuring a winning lead in the 2017-2020 championship.

Captain Meg Lanning received the trophy from ICC Women's Cricket Manager, Holly Colvin after the T20I series match between Australia and India in Melbourne. "It's pleasing to have won the ICC Women's Championship for the second time and of course, to have secured our spot at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand next year. It's going to be a tightly fought tournament and one we're looking forward to," said Lanning.

"The Championship has been a great addition, giving more context to the ODIs we play and proving more opportunities for us to play against the other seven teams involved. "With a T20 World Cup not far off it's been really important playing against the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka who we haven't played against a lot in the past. We've been able to learn more about them and the way they go about things which helps us prepare for major tournaments."

The ICC Women's Championship provides hosts New Zealand and four other top teams direct passage to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 with other teams still having a chance to qualify through the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020 to be held in Sri Lanka from July 3-19. Australia are at the top of the points table with 34 points from 18 matches, and a series still to play against South Africa next month.

England and South Africa are the other teams to have qualified for the World Cup with one slot still open. England have finished with 29 points from 21 matches while South Africa have 22 from 18.

