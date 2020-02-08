Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suns hope to avoid season sweep by Nuggets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:15 IST
Suns hope to avoid season sweep by Nuggets
Image Credit: Flickr

The young Phoenix Suns welcome the Denver Nuggets and Most Valuable Player contender Nikola Jokic into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday for the second game of a weekend back-to-back. Phoenix blasted the Houston Rockets on the first leg Friday, 127-91, snapping a four-game losing skid.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points in the rout and shot 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line. Devin Booker added 33 points and shot 4 of 8 from outside. Held to 91 points by the Suns, the Rockets scored a season low. "Us just playing within the coach's system, and just being in attack mode, staying aggressive," Oubre told reporters when describing the keys to his performance on Friday. "I'm honored, but we've got to win, too."

Phoenix comes into Saturday's matchup looking to avoid a season sweep to the Nuggets, who won 108-107 in overtime on Oct. 26, 116-104 on Nov. 24 and 113-111 on Dec. 23. The Suns also seek their first 2-0 result from a back-to-back this season. They are 2-5 in the second game of back-to-backs, including the Nov. 24 loss at Denver.

As for the Nuggets, they come into Phoenix off two days rest and fresh from a signature win. The short-handed Nuggets won Wednesday in Salt Lake City for the first time in 10 tries, outlasting the Utah Jazz 98-95 for a victory that Denver coach Michael Malone said was indicative of the team's resilience.

"To come in here, and have seven guys out there, and all seven guys we don't win the game without the plays each one of them made," Malone told reporters in his postgame press conference. "I've said it a lot recently, but this is our new, best win of the year." Denver rallied from down eight points at halftime despite playing without Paul Millsap, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, Will Barton and Mason Plumlee. Millsap and Grant are upgraded to probable ahead of Saturday's game, while Plumlee, Porter, and Barton are all out.

Jokic carried the load with 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. He is just the third player since the NBA-ABA merger to record a 30-20-10 triple-double, and it was his fourth triple-double in a two-week span. Jokic finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a Feb. 2 loss at Detroit; 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a Jan. 26 win over Houston; and 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Jan. 22 loss at Houston.

"It was a good win, especially before the break," Jokic said in his postgame press conference after the victory over the Jazz. "It's the perfect time to steal some victories, and this is the one we kind of stole." In Phoenix, Denver draws an opponent with its own litany of injuries. Post players Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky are out, forcing Suns coach Monty Williams to utilize smaller lineups when starting center Deandre Ayton is not on the floor.

Phoenix was also without Dario Saric and Tyler Johnson on Friday. Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome played limited minutes after being initially listed as doubtful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Cats' and its furry stars nominated for Razzie worst film awards

The widely panned movie musical Cats and four of its stars were nominated on Saturday for Razzie awards, an annual ritual that lampoons the worst of cinema. James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward received Razzie acting...

New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally

Beijing, Feb 8 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing China 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the main...

China's Wuhan opens another makeshift hospital to fight virus

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 700 people across the country opened another makeshift hospital on Saturday, providing 1,500 beds, state media reported. The first medical team has arrived...

Swimming-Olympic gold medalist Schoeman blames contamination for positive test

South African Olympic swimming gold medallist Roland Schoeman says he still has ambition to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite serving a one-year suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Governing body FINA said Schoem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020