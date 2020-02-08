Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Sushil Kumar exercises his right to vote

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:13 IST
Delhi polls: Sushil Kumar exercises his right to vote
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections. After casting his vote, Kumar emphasised on the importance of Delhi elections.

"Everyone is now focusing on Delhi be it people from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh or South India. I vote so that we can get a good government in Delhi and which can work," Kumar told ANI. "In regard to sports, I will look at what they can do for our youngsters. Also, there should not be any difficulty to meet the MLA. So, I keep these two-three things in mind while voting. As everyone focuses on Delhi and whatever happens here becomes world news, so, the crime in Delhi should be controlled," he added.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Earlier, a turnout of 6.28 percent was recorded till 11 am. However, the polling for Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 15.57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 12 noon, according to Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind, key politicians exercise their franchise in Delhi polls

After a steady start, polling for Delhi assembly elections picked up the pace at about afternoon, as residents of Delhi including First Citizen of India, President Ram Nath Kovind and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others exerci...

Five Britons infected with coronavirus in France - French minister

Five British nationals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in France, after a coming into contact with a person who had been in Singapore, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday. The new cases included a child, Buzyn added. She s...

WRAPUP 4-American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese man also died with symptoms consistent with the disease, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll fro...

Sena's Ravindra Waikar appointed Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra CMO

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar has been appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office.He will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020