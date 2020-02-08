Delhi polls: Sushil Kumar exercises his right to vote

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections. After casting his vote, Kumar emphasised on the importance of Delhi elections.

"Everyone is now focusing on Delhi be it people from Punjab or Uttar Pradesh or South India. I vote so that we can get a good government in Delhi and which can work," Kumar told ANI. "In regard to sports, I will look at what they can do for our youngsters. Also, there should not be any difficulty to meet the MLA. So, I keep these two-three things in mind while voting. As everyone focuses on Delhi and whatever happens here becomes world news, so, the crime in Delhi should be controlled," he added.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Earlier, a turnout of 6.28 percent was recorded till 11 am. However, the polling for Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 15.57 percent voter turnout was recorded till 12 noon, according to Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. (ANI)

