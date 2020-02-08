Left Menu
Development News Edition

10,000 runners participate in half-marathon in Maoist-hit area

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rpr
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 20:23 IST
10,000 runners participate in half-marathon in Maoist-hit area

Over 10,000 runners participated in the second edition of the Abhujmaad Peace Marathon in Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Narayanpur district on Saturday, the police said. The 21-km half marathon started from the High School ground in Narayanpur town and concluded near the camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Basingbahar in Abhujmaad jungles.

"The purpose of the event was to invite people from outside Bastar region to visit and explore this beautiful land and know more about the vibrant tribal culture," said Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P. Such events help remove misconceptions about Bastar as people from outside Chhattisgarh can see the improving security situation, the IG said.

Participants included runners from foreign countries too, he said. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said prizes of over Rs 6 lakh were distributed to top ten finishers in men's and women's categories.

In men's category, Shankarman Thapa from Meghalaya secured the top position followed by Simons from Kenya and Ramnarayan from Dallirajarhara (Chhattisgarh). In women's category, Alisa from Kenya stood first while Dimple Singh and Reenu, both from Uttar Pradesh, bagged second and third position.

Special cash awards were also given to five local men and women each who topped the table in the `Abhujmaad residents' category, the SP said. The thickly forested area of Abujhmaad is located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur.

It was known as a Maoist stronghold, but officials claim that rebels are increasingly under pressure because of the operations conducted by security forces and the developmental activity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Uttarakhand

A woman gave birth to quadruplets four babies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday. It was a high-risk operation conducted successfully by a team of doctors led by the heads of our Gynaecology and Neonatology depa...

Maha: Dattatray Chitale of renowned dairy group dies

Dattatray Bhaskar Chitale, part of the founding family and one of the directors of the renowned BG Chitale group, died of a heart attack in Miraj in Maharashtras Sangli district on Saturday. Kakasaheb, as he was affectionately known, was 7...

42 being monitored in Nagaland for coronavirus

Altogether 42 persons arriving in Nagaland from China and other countries, affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, are being monitored while seven of them have been kept in isolation at their homes, state health minister Pangnyu Phom...

Gopichand receives honourable mention of IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committees Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020