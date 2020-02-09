Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Basketball-China lead the way to Tokyo in women's qualifiers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 05:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 05:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Basketball-China lead the way to Tokyo in women's qualifiers
China edged European champions Spain 64-62 in a tense Group B qualifier in Belgrade, with South Korea well-placed to join them on Sunday. Image Credit: Wikimedia

China secured their slot in this year's women's Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament on Saturday with Canada, France, and Nigeria following them through after a day of qualifiers in Europe.

Hosts Japan and world champions the United States had already qualified, meaning half of the 12-team field is now decided. China edged European champions Spain 64-62 in a tense Group B qualifier in Belgrade, with South Korea well-placed to join them on Sunday.

Also in Belgrade, the U.S. team beat Mozambique 124-49 in a result that ensured Nigeria -- who had already overcome their African rivals on Thursday -- qualified despite losing 70-64 to hosts Serbia. France beat Brazil 89-72 in Bourges while Canada secured a berth for the third Games in a row by beating Sweden 80-50 in the Belgian city of Ostend.

The Group B Belgrade qualifiers had to be moved from the city of Foshan as a result of the coronavirus epidemic but China took that in their stride. They beat Britain 86-76 on Thursday and, with the top three in the four-team group qualifying for Tokyo, made sure of their ticket after holding off a late fightback by the Spaniards.

China was 15 points clear in the second quarter but Spain, still second in the group, roared back into the lead with Alba Torrens netting six in a row before a decisive Shao Ting lay-up with a minute to go. The Chinese women were runners-up at the 1992 Barcelona Games and will be appearing at their ninth Olympics in Tokyo.

South Korea beat Britain 82-79 in a later match that was a must-win for two teams realistically fighting for third in the group. Britain has never before qualified for an Olympic basketball tournament on merit, appearing only as host nation previously, but had arrived in Belgrade hoping for a breakthrough.

They will now have to beat Spain on Sunday to have any hope of qualifying. "The girls did a great job to come back in the fourth and to get as close as they did. I think maybe we just started to chip away a bit too late," said Britain forward Chantelle Handy.

"But you know, we still have one more chance. So it's not over...we cannot dwell on this game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox reach two-year deal with OF Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration. Multiple outlets reported the value of the deal at 10 million.Benintendi, 25, has been Bostons O...

Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in ...

Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, r...

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of seasons bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.The 144.22 win for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020