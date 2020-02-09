Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers look to get back on track in Philadelphia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 23:05 IST
Panthers look to get back on track in Philadelphia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their second consecutive victory when they host the Florida Panthers on Monday. The Flyers are coming off an impressive 7-2 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Captain Claude Giroux snapped a 13-game streak without scoring by recording his 250th career goal and 800th career point. Giroux also added a pair of assists. Philadelphia will hope to use that positive momentum to erase what happened in its last home game -- a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Still, the Flyers own an 18-5-4 record at home.

"Go figure it out. We were able to put seven up tonight and we weren't able to put up one the last game," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said. "That's the beauty of the game." Giroux became just the fourth player in Flyers history to accumulate 800 points. In the process, he snapped that frustrating 13-game skid without a goal, tying the longest mark of his career.

"It's great, but with where I am in my career right now, that kind of stuff isn't a priority," Giroux told Inquirer.com. "But if you're getting points, there's a good chance your team is going to have a chance to win." Goaltender Brian Elliott played a solid game while Carter Hart continues to recover from an abdominal strain. Elliott and Alex Lyon have kept the Flyers in playoff contention while Hart has been out for several weeks. Vigneault intimated that there's a chance Hart could be in the net against the Panthers.

In their most recent game, the Panthers dropped a 3-2 decision at home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Mike Hoffman scored one goal and added one assist while Brett Connolly had one goal. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots for the Panthers, who have struggled since the All-Star break concluded, going 1-3-1.

"A frustrating loss. We did a lot of good things. It's one of those games where when you play like this, you're going to win the vast majority of these games," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. The five games since the All-Star break have seen the Panthers commit turnovers in their own zone. There have been miscues at bad times and the result has been one victory in five games.

They'll attempt to get back on track on the road against Philadelphia, which has lost only five home games in regulation all season. "It felt annoying," Hoffman told reporters after the defeat to Pittsburgh. "We played really well. A couple of their goals, we made it too easy for them to get. They're a good team and they're going to earn goals themselves. We can't give them too many free ones like we did tonight."

The Panthers have been outscored 18-9 in their last five games. "Everybody should be held accountable in their own individual game," Quenneville told the Miami Herald. "Assessing it, the bottom line is you win in this league by how you compete. Get back to work."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Iran successfully launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying. The Simorgh rocket successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but th...

Repeal new citizenship law; no need for NRC, NPR: Shetti

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Sunday demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, calling it an unconstitutional law. He also opposed the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register N...

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon

Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020