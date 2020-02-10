Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Canadian Taylor outplays Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 05:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Canadian Taylor outplays Mickelson to win at Pebble Beach

Former world number one amateur Nick Taylor bent but did not break, surviving an error-strewn stretch and whipping winds to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four strokes in California on Sunday.

Taylor set up victory with a chip-in birdie at the 15th hole and was flawless down the stretch to become the first Canadian to win the storied event on the Monterey Peninsula. Despite dropping four shots in four holes from the 11th, a two-under-par 70 was enough to fend off Phil Mickelson, in the process becoming the event's first wire-to-wire winner since Mickelson 15 years ago.

"Pebble Beach, I couldn't ask for a better place to have my second win," Taylor told PGA Tour Radio after finishing at 19-under 268 for his second PGA Tour victory in his 160th career start. "I haven't been in contention as much as I'd like to be but I feel like my game has been really good the last year and hopefully this is a springboard for great things," said the 31-year-old.

Among his rewards will be a first invitation to Augusta National for the Masters in April. He was inspired to pursue golf seriously after watching compatriot Mike Weir win there in 2003. Despite the comfortable final margin on Sunday, it was not easy for Taylor, who had to go head-to-head with gallery favorite Mickelson.

Mickelson, seeking a record sixth Pebble Beach victory, pulled to within two shots after Taylor double-bogeyed the par-five 14th, but that was as close as the American got on the back nine after having previously fallen five shots behind at the turn. "That middle stretch on the back nine is really tough," Taylor said.

"Fourteen is a brutal hole. You're just trying to not make a disaster. I made a seven but it almost settled me down a bit. "Phil made six and I only lost one off the lead but that chip in (at the 15th) was massive to get it back to three."

Mickelson faded to shoot 74 and finish third as fellow American Kevin Streelman (68) grabbed second place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Suns to waive G Johnson

The Phoenix Suns plan to waive guard Tyler Johnson in order to free an extra roster spot, according to a report from ESPN. The 27-year-old Johnson is averaging 5.7 points in 31 games 3 starts for the Suns on the season. He has appeared in 3...

WRAPUP 2-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization WHO has left for Beijing to help investigate Chinas coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday had now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.The outbreak ...

Egypt arrests human rights activist who criticized gov't

Cairo, Jan 10 AP Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissis government, the interior ministry and a human rights group has said. Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Ca...

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020