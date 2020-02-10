Left Menu
Forever Living sponsors Olympic Skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Scottsdale
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:08 IST
Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador.

Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to compete in the Winter Olympics. He is hopeful once again and this time he plans to change the sporting history for his birthplace, Ghana, by competing and medaling in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

"We are thrilled to welcome Akwasi to the Forever family," says Nick Woodward-Shaw, Forever Living's executive vice president of communications. "Not only does he embody so many values of our company and culture, but he also embodies that entrepreneurial spirit that will inspire our Forever Business Owners across many areas of their lives. Akwasi's spirit and energy is contagious!"

It was an uphill path to competing on the world stage for Akwasi. However, his incredibly positive attitude combined with his hard work and persistence keeps him grounded and focused on his future goals. He is determined to become the first African Winter Olympics medalist and inspire other underdogs to never give up on their dreams.

So far, Akwasi has earned more than a dozen medals competing in international sporting events. He is also an entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

"I'm humbled and grateful to partner with Forever Living," Akwasi says. "This partnership encourages me to continue working toward the 2022 Olympic Games and represent team Forever Living with pride and to continue positively inspiring the youth and all the underdogs who have big dreams."

Akwasi is a big fan of products like Forever Supergreens™, Forever Aloe Vera Gel® and other supplements that have become a key part of his training routine.

About Forever Living Products

Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086827/Forever_Living_Akwasi_Frimpong.jpg

